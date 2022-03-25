Advertisement

Aldi is hiring in Meridian

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The grocery store chain, Aldi, is now hiring for positions in the city of Meridian.

City leaders would not confirm this week that Aldi is moving into the old Bed Bath and Beyond location at Meridian Crossroads. However, the address on the application at the company’s website comes back to that exact building.

There’s no timeline for when the store will open, but progress is being made with renovations.

