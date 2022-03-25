Advertisement

Beautiful weather leading into the weekend

It'll surely feel like we're in spring through Sunday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve enjoyed the quiet/calm weather we’ve had since Wednesday, then you’ll enjoy today and this weekend. Expect more sunshine than clouds each day with highs near 70 degrees today, low 70s for Saturday, and Mid 70s for Sunday. The tree pollen will remain high, so if you suffer from allergies, keep your allergy medicine handy. Mornings will remain cool with temps in the low 40s.

Next week, the temps spike. An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over our area, and it’ll lead to above average highs in the 80s. Monday brings low 80s, and Tuesday brings low-mid 80s with a mix of sun & clouds. Wednesday, the 80s trend will continue, but showers & storms will return to the area by the evening. Unfortunately, we’ll have to monitor this next rain maker closely because the Storm Prediction Center has our area as an area to watch for possible severe storms Wednesday PM into Thursday AM. Otherwise, it’ll cool back to seasonable 70s behind this system for Thursday.

