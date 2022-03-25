Advertisement

Cain pitches no hitter in win vs Choctaw Central

Breelyn Cain pitches a no hitter against Choctaw Central.
Breelyn Cain pitches a no hitter against Choctaw Central.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Choctaw Central Lady Warriors 12-0 at the Kingdom.

The highlight for the game was Breelyn Cain. Cain was sensational at home as she pitched a no hitter against the Lady Warriors.

Batting was also on point for West Lauderdale as in the third inning, they scored three runs with three consecutive batters.

The Lady Knights take care of business and win at the Kingdom.

