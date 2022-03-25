Funeral services for Janell Turner Lafferty, 89, of Butler were held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Red Springs Assembly with her nephews, Rev. Jerry Turner and Rev. Barry Long officiating. Visitation was at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Brightwater Cemetery.

Ms. Janell passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation in Butler. She was born July 13, 1932, in Needham, Alabama, to George and Bobbie Turner.

Janell was diagnosed with polio as a toddler, leaving her paralyzed in her legs and unable to walk for the rest of her life. However, she never allowed her disability to keep her from living a full and happy life. She loved and truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

Janell was creative, always making flowers, creating beautiful bows for gifts and making homemade cards and envelopes. As an amazing cook and seamstress, she enjoyed helping others with her God given talents. She was fascinated with God’s beautiful creation and often enjoyed feeding and watching birds tweet and flutter around outside her window.

Janell loved her family dearly, but the love of her life was her Heavenly Father. As a strong, determined woman, she inspired so many by her faith and is leaving an emptiness in the hearts of all those who loved her.

Survivors include her brothers, Donald Turner (Lorine) and Gayron Turner; and sister, Vera Long; and a host of nieces and nephews, who were like her own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Turner and Bobbie Clark Turner; her son, Brad; brother, Leonard Odell Turner; sisters, Glenese Gibson; Winifred Turner, and Geraldine Smith.

Pallbearers: Garrison Long, Gary Turner, Phil Turner, Ronald Turner, Tommy Turner, and Eric Wright. Honorary Pallbearers: Kendall Turner, Kevin Turner, and Great Nephews.

