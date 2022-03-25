Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators said Friday they know the cause of a Mar. 22 fire on Causeyville Road.

They said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.

Volunteer firefighters spent hours trying to contain the blaze and protect surrounding properties. Firefighters were called on to work multiple fires on that windy day.

