Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators said Friday they know the cause of a Mar. 22 fire on Causeyville Road.

They said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.

Volunteer firefighters spent hours trying to contain the blaze and protect surrounding properties. Firefighters were called on to work multiple fires on that windy day.

