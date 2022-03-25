Neshoba County deputies getting new patrol cars, stun guns

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department will soon be getting new equipment after the board of supervisors approved spending over $160,000.

Sheriff Eric Clark said the department will be getting three new patrol vehicles and new stun guns.

“We are dealing with a lot of outdated equipment. We are dealing with some old equipment that really needs some updating. Just here recently, I requested equipment purchases. The board of supervisors was gracious to hear my cry. They allowed me to update some (stun guns) that are old and need some updating. Purchasing a couple more vehicles. We’ve been having some dire need of some serious issues for some vehicles. I say the biggest challenge we face right now is financial.”

Clark said he had a patrol car breakdown on a deputy when he was heading back to the sheriff’s department.

“As soon as he got through, he made his way back to the patrol unit to get back in action. The patrol car basically quit on him. It will go in gear, but it wouldn’t move,” said Clark.

The total request is $120,000 for the police interceptor SUVs and $43,200 for the 12-X7 stun guns.

“It’s my job as the administrator to fight for these guys to get them the equipment they need. I try to be the one that is an advocate for them and update this department to keep it moving forward. Now, we are still running several of the older-age vehicles. We are replacing those. The supervisors have been gracious enough to give us an opportunity to replace them. Right now, I am in need of probably about 5 or 6 newer vehicles to try to keep us close to or under that 100,000 mark on these vehicles,” said Clark.

The items will have to go through the bidding process, but Clark said he’s glad that the board is moving forward with these improvements.

