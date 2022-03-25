New Toyota dealership brings $7 million investment to Philadelphia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Toyota dealership off Highway-16 in Philadelphia will bring 50 jobs and $7 million to Philadelphia and the surrounding East Central Mississippi area.

Dr. Azhar Pasha, who is also a pain management physician in Meridian and owner of Honda Meridian, is the future owner of the dealership that is expected to finish in November.

Dr. Pasha led a groundbreaking for the facility on Friday surrounded by community leaders and business partners.

“I think the leadership of Philadelphia and the county have been very proactive and very pro business and they have gotten a lot of new projects approved and we are very excited to be a part of the growth of Philadelphia,” Dr. Pasha said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.