Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A couple visiting Las Vegas has had a hectic few days after they say their puppy was stolen from their car while they were parked at a Target store.

Cyrus Ahanchian and Gya, of California, told FOX5 that a woman showed a gun and reached into their car while they were sitting in it with the windows down and took their English bulldog on Monday.

The couple said they purchased the puppy earlier this month and that it is worth $5,000. They were also training him to be a service animal for Ahanchian, who is disabled.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted the couple and informed them it had located their dog. The puppy was then reunited with its two owners at a local police substation.

“We are very thankful for the police and the local community. We are very grateful to have our family back together,” Ahanchian said.

The couple had created flyers to spread awareness about their dog’s disappearance and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and their dog’s safe return.

Police said they didn’t have any further immediate details to share but they did find a car matching the description of a vehicle the couple gave them from the original incident Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

