Rocky’s House: The Traveling Exhibit makes its way to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new traveling exhibit has made its way to the Queen City.

Rocky’s House: The Traveling Exhibit is at the Mississippi Children’s Museum until April 3rd. This exhibit is part of a partnership between the Children’s Museum and the Barksdale Reading Institute.

The exhibit focuses on younger children and improving their literacy skills.

We really are excited for our youngest learners from zero to five to be able to explore this space and for parents to have the encouragement to know that helping develop those early literacy skills is so easy.”

The exhibit will also travel to the Delta and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.