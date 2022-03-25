Advertisement

Rocky’s House: The Traveling Exhibit makes its way to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new traveling exhibit has made its way to the Queen City.

Rocky’s House: The Traveling Exhibit is at the Mississippi Children’s Museum until April 3rd. This exhibit is part of a partnership between the Children’s Museum and the Barksdale Reading Institute.

The exhibit focuses on younger children and improving their literacy skills.

The exhibit will also travel to the Delta and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

