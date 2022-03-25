Advertisement

Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of people turned out to give the gift of life Friday in Meridian. The annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive continues until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The need for blood donations has been at an all-time high the last couple of years throughout the pandemic, with shelves in many hospitals critically low and even empty at times.

Additionally, most folks don’t realize that just one blood donation can help save up to three lives.

To find out where blood drives are scheduled, go to vitalant.org.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The grocery store chain, Aldi, is now hiring for positions in the city of Meridian.
Aldi is hiring in Meridian
Lauderdale County officials said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.
Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Dr. Azhar Pasha leads the groundbreaking of his new Toyota dealership.
New Toyota dealership brings $7 million investment to Philadelphia

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her...
Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Dr. Azhar Pasha leads the groundbreaking of his new Toyota dealership.
New Toyota dealership brings $7 million investment to Philadelphia
Tensions run high as deadlines near for agreements on tax and spending bills at the State Capitol
The exhibit focuses on younger children and improving their literacy skills.
Rocky’s House: The Traveling Exhibit makes its way to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian
Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state...
Alabama’s jobless rate dips to 3% but some issues persist