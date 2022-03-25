Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of people turned out to give the gift of life Friday in Meridian. The annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive continues until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The need for blood donations has been at an all-time high the last couple of years throughout the pandemic, with shelves in many hospitals critically low and even empty at times.

Additionally, most folks don’t realize that just one blood donation can help save up to three lives.

“There’s a need for all types of blood. We’re experiencing a national blood shortage right now, and so sadly, it’s not just here in Mississippi, but everywhere. If blood isn’t available, then patients go without so those that we love may not get the treatments they need.”

To find out where blood drives are scheduled, go to vitalant.org.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.