Allie Cat Run & Festival brings people together for greater cause

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A race for a bigger cause made its way around Meridian this Saturday morning.

The Allie Cat Run and Festival kicked off at seven Saturday morning and ended with a bash on the City Hall Lawn with activities and food for all to enjoy.

The race benefits the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) and the Allie Carruth Scholarship, all in honor of young Carruth’s life that ended in a tragic accident five years ago.

To those that participated, you could tell that today was so much more than just a race.

“My uncle, about a year ago, became an organ donor,” Emma Clark, a run participant, said. “His organs, five of them, five of his organs went to four different families. the Carruth family they’re our here helping our MORA and a lot of the donations and stuff go to MORA. That means a lot to us because we’ve now experienced that and saw what happens in the community that it builds. So, we think it’s really important to support.”

