MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The funeral for former city councilwoman Barbara Henson was held Saturday at Northcrest Baptist Church.

Henson served on the Meridian City Council for 28 years before she retired in 2017.

Members of the community spoke about Henson’s importance in the Queen City.

“Just one of the kindest people that you’ll ever meet. Both my children went to Swim Gym and so we spent many years going back and forth and them taking care of my kids. Barbara’s just been a constant presence in my life for 25 years and just a positive presence.”

The Meridian Fire Department flew an American flag from a ladder truck in honor of Barbara Henson Saturday outside Northcrest Baptist Church, the site of her funeral. (WTOK)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.