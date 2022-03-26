Community celebrates Martin Day

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -Community was the reoccurring theme as people came out to the Martin Fire & Rescue’s annual Martin Day. The day was filled with family friendly fun.

“It’s not just the fire department the community is just tight. The community is something that you can lean on, that you can trust.” said Bo Land, owner of Bo Land Auctions.

There was something for everyone to be excited about.

“Everybody looks forward to it. I look forward to it all year long to come up here. We’ve got chickens we’re cooking till we run out of them—cause there’s a lot of folks out here but we got chickens that we’re cooking, we’ve got ---there’s crawfish over there. All kinds of stuff. We’ve got booths and a car show and everything else it is just a fun day.”

It was clear that people had parts of the day that they anticipated.

“I like cooking, I do. I’ve probably been helping with the fundraiser about 18 years now. When I first started, I was a younger guy I wasn’t allowed out there with the older guys cooking and now I am and that’s just fun.”

Keeping with the theme of community the fire & rescue also held an auction later in the evening.

“We’re having a benefit for Lauren Pogue who is a member of our community that has a medical issue and we’re raising money for her. We’re going to be having an auction and the stuff that’s been donated is mostly from the community even though we’ve had people bring stuff all the way from Kentucky.”

