Jury awards $14M to George Floyd protesters in Denver

Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
DENVER (AP) - A jury has awarded $14 million in damages to protesters over the actions of police in Denver during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd two years ago.

The jury reached its verdict Friday after a three-week civil rights trial in federal court. Lawyers involved believe it was the first lawsuit challenging police tactics during the country’s 2020 protests to go to trial.

One of the protesters’ lawyers hopes the verdict will send a message to other police departments. Denver admitted that mistakes were made during the protests but said the demonstrations were unprecedented in their size and level of violence.

