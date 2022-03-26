Meridian High students clean up at Bontia Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Young people were setting a good example Saturday at Bonita Lake.

The teens picked up trash and cleaned signs and kiosks throughout the park. They picked up everything from bottles, cans, fast food containers, and cigarettes

The young people cleaning up today say it’s a great feeling to leave the world a better place

“Think about what you actually do, what you’re actually throwing out in the world. To learn to actually throw it away in the actual trash cans in the proper places because it will better the world. these plants are dying from us and it makes us better if we just throw it away in the proper place,” MHS 12th grader, Ashlee Silliman, said.

About 30 teens and their sponsors from Meridian High School’s A- Team Science Club volunteered Saturday

“In addition to teaching our students academics we want to teach them that they are a vital part of their community,” Science Club sponsor, Stacey Miller, said. “As such, they need to get involved with need. It’s not all about what the community can do for me, but, what can I do to serve.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.