TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 512 CLOSED in Clarke County due to flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a road closure on State Route 512 due to flooding.

MDOT said the road will be closed from March 26th through Monday, March 28. This affects both directions of SR 512 between CR 138 and CR 130 in Clarke County.

MDOT reported water across the roadway and advise that drivers should seek an alternate route.

To stay updated on this work at MDOTtraffic.com , download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

