Advertisement

Warm sun shines on our first weekend of Spring

This first weekend of Spring will be warm and sunny.
This first weekend of Spring will be warm and sunny.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sunny Friday gave us a running start into a beautiful weekend - the first full weekend of Spring.

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 41 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the lower 60s by noon. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 43 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 75 degrees.

Remember, rivers are running high and fast. Some of them are even flooding. Even those running high that are below flood can be dangerous. The rivers aren’t the safest places to be this weekend.

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with rain and thunder Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This could bring a severe weather threat, so we’ll be watching this system closely.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The grocery store chain, Aldi, is now hiring for positions in the city of Meridian.
Aldi is hiring in Meridian
Lauderdale County officials said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.
Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Dr. Azhar Pasha leads the groundbreaking of his new Toyota dealership.
New Toyota dealership brings $7 million investment to Philadelphia

Latest News

It'll surely feel like we're in spring through Sunday
Beautiful weather leading into the weekend
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 25th, 2022
A slide describing why storm spotters are important.
Storms spotters class held in Meridian
This weekend will be sunny and dry with cool mornings and warm afternoons.
Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend