Warm sun shines on our first weekend of Spring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sunny Friday gave us a running start into a beautiful weekend - the first full weekend of Spring.

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 41 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the lower 60s by noon. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 43 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 75 degrees.

Remember, rivers are running high and fast. Some of them are even flooding. Even those running high that are below flood can be dangerous. The rivers aren’t the safest places to be this weekend.

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with rain and thunder Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This could bring a severe weather threat, so we’ll be watching this system closely.

