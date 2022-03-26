Advertisement

‘You get help people every day’: Nevada retiree helping feed those in need at Catholic Charities

A Nevada man is spending his retirement feeding the hungry in the Reno area. (Source: KTVN, NICK KLAICH, CNN)
By Andi Cassinari
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(KTVN) - A retiree in Nevada is continuing to give back, even in his golden years, as a volunteer baker at a charity dining room for the hungry in Reno.

Nick Klaich spent more than four decades serving his community as a veterinarian. He hasn’t slowed down in retirement either, just shifting gears to continue to serve his community.

Klaich currently spends five days a week at the St. Vincent’s dining room, working in the kitchen starting at 5:15 a.m.

“One of the founding principles of Catholic Charities is to try and not only give people a warm meal, a warm blanket, a warm piece of advice but to give them some dignity in their life as we do,” Klaich said.

Klaich said he’s not much for sitting around. So, after a 43-year career as a veterinarian and business owner in Reno, he was looking for something to do.

“One of the fascinating things about being a veterinarian is you get to interact with people and help people every day. And sitting at home on the couch, you don’t have those opportunities,” he said.

Klaich said the dining room doesn’t usually have any leftovers at the start of the week, so the team starts from scratch when it comes to making the food. Every day, 1,100 portions of baked goods need to be made using whatever ingredients have been donated.

" We went through 75 pounds of flour today and about 15 dozen eggs,” Klaich said.

The retiree said he first came down to the dining room nearly nine years ago and started cutting vegetables. Now, he has moved into the baker role and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I’m going to stay until they kick me out,” Klaich said.

Catholic Charities of northern Nevada operates St. Vincent’s dining room, where volunteers said they provide hundreds of hot meals twice a day.

