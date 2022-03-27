Advertisement

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.

They have been identified as 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, KMOV reports.

Police are investigating what happened. They identified the 12-year-old as a suspect in what they believe could have been a murder-suicide.

However, the family says the incident was an accident. The girl’s mother says her daughter was playing with the weapon while making an Instagram Live video, and it went off, shooting her cousin.

She also says her daughter dropped the gun, and when she picked it up, it fired and killed her.

Police are looking into who owns the gun and if anyone can be charged.

