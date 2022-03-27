Frontline Responders: Central Baptist Church offers free dental care to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Baptist Church was part of Send Relief’s Serve Tour and the church offered free dental care to those without insurance.

“We’re providing preventative care, sealant for children, also providing extractions and fillings for those that may have dental needs.” said John Maxey, Director of Missions Lauderdale.

Volunteers were excited to be able to reach out and meet people in their community. They were happy that they could spread positivity along with it.

“It is a great opportunity for us to meet our neighbors. You know the old saying goes actions speak louder than words and I think so often people may think as far as the church or ministry you know that they only care about themselves but when you’re able to kind of meet a physical need and help them and show them love and compassion. It just gives us a sense of purpose and fulfillment.”

Maxey took time to highlight his favorite part of being able to be part of something that touches so many lives.

“Just kind of meeting new people, being able to show the love of Jesus to those that maybe—maybe have felt unloved and being able to be a part of something positive in our community. We have a great city, we have a great county and we’ve got a lot of positive things going on so if neighbors are helping neighbors, I’m all about that I want to do that as much as we can.

They hope to be able to participate in more missions like this one in the future.

