Clarkdale baseball honors the late Jackie Roberson

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale baseball team honored a late local legend, Jackie Roberson, on Saturday by naming their field Jackie Roberson Field.

Roberson brought baseball to Lauderdale County in 1960. His impact has traveled through generations of ball in schools like Clarkdale High School.

Head baseball coach Scott Gibson said, “He was a pillar to this community. He is Clarkdale.”

The Bulldogs named their field Jackie Roberson field on Friday in front of Roberson’s family, friend and even some former players.

“Mr. Jackie, he would come to games last year,” said Gibson. “He attended a lot of games. Our kids knew who he was. Didn’t know him real well but they’ve learned that he is the one that set this thing up for us. Just to be able to honor him and Mrs. Bebe as well with something like this- couldn’t think of anything we would want to do.”

Roberson passed away on August 29, 2021 at the age of 85. He and his wife, Bebe Roberson served for many years in the Lauderdale County School District.

Former baseball player, Larry Avera, said, “If there is anybody who deserves a complex like this, it’s Jackie. It’s indescribable. He was a special man and he had a big impact on all his players.”

Donald Martin, a former player of Mr. Roberson’s was in attendance for the game. Roberson was the first player in Clarkdale’s history to pitch a no hitter. Martin got to throw out the first pitch in Clarkdale’s game against South Jones.

Jackie Roberson is a man who is missed but definetly not forgotten. For all the Bulldogs that stand on the field now and for all those who come, they will know the impact that Mr. Roberson left on the community.

Roberson’s daughter, Cindy Mitchell, said, “To even have a class reunion or two that took place [today] but especially to honor my dad for all his years of love for this place, Love for Clarkdale and he and mom [Bebe] dedicated so much time. My brother and I grew up in this. We didn’t know any other family than the Clarkdale family. We are truly honored today.”

Clarkdale did lose 6-3 to South Jones on Saturday.

