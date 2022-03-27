Advertisement

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to understanding finances and money management, one generation is considered to be the least likely to understand it.

That generation is Gen Z.

A study done by George Washington University says Gen Z is considered to be the most financially illiterate, and some financial advisors would agree with that.

According to one Financial Advisor with PFS Investments, Gen Z may have more access to resources to understand their financial situations better. However, she says the overwhelming amount of both true and false information could be the reason for their downfall.

“With social media, sometimes you have people on there giving advice that shouldn’t be giving advice, right?” said Carrie Wassilak. “And they might not have, you know, accreditations or, you know, some kind of certifications to be able to do that. Also, the information can be really overwhelming. It’s just tons of information back to back. And it can be so overwhelming that they don’t take any action to do things like build credit, and budget and things like that.”

High inflation can also be tough for those in the generation who are trying to buy homes, pay off loans, and more.

To combat the trend, educators and financial advisors agree that educating people in high school could help people be more financially responsible in the future.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grocery store chain, Aldi, is now hiring for positions in the city of Meridian.
Aldi is hiring in Meridian
Dr. Azhar Pasha leads the groundbreaking of his new Toyota dealership.
New Toyota dealership brings $7 million investment to Philadelphia
The city of Meridian is mourning the loss of Barbara Henson, who died Mar 18 at home.
Barbara Henson laid to rest
Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her...
Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
MDOT announced a road closure on state route 512 due to flooding.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 512 CLOSED in Clarke County due to flooding

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Jackson boys
Annual event is hosted on the last Saturday of March
Community celebrates Martin Day
Jackie Roberson Honored
Honoring Jackie Roberson
Martin Day
Martin Day Celebration
Barbara Henson Remembered
Barbara Henson Remembered