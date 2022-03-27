Nets Fest has successful first weekend to benefit the State Games of Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi hosted a 3v3 soccer tournament on Saturday as a fundraiser for the 2022 state games.

They doubled their profit from last year from the Nets Fest. Over 30 teams competed in the tournament.

State Games representative Angela Ferguson said, “It’s very exciting. We are very glad to be out here on such a beautiful day. We have out sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield with us for this soccer Net Fest and we are just so grateful to have everyone here today. It’s so important that we have everybody working as a team together supporting us and it just feels so good to know that we have a local community that works together to support such a great cause.”

