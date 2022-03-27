Advertisement

Saturday’s sunny skies continue into Sunday

By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are fan of clear sunny weather, this weekend was definitely something to enjoy.

Sunday’s high will get all the way into the upper 70s as we could see a high of 78, but it definitely will be a chilly start to the day.

There is no chance of rain on Sunday, so don’t worry about an umbrella.

Our low for the day will be 43 degrees, so we start our day pretty chilly between six and seven in the morning. Then we gradually warm up to the mid 60s by about 11 AM. We will see the temperatures get up into the 70s after lunch and we will hit our high around 5 PM. We will head back into the upper 40s for an overnight low of 47 degrees heading into Monday.

