Six schools come together in first Area Wide Tennis Championship

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six local high schools came together in the first area wide tennis championship.

West Lauderdale, Lamar, Newton County Academy, Enterprise, Clarkdale and Leake Academy were all in attendance.

Newton County Academy’s tennis coach Pete Mazzella came up with the idea to bring all the school together for this tennis championship.

“I had this idea over the fall when we were doing out high school schedules and it was like, ‘man it would be great to get all our area schools together and call it the area championships and we will crown a team champion and then we will have individual champions in nine different events so we are really excited. What this does, is it prepares them for post season tournaments that will all be starting in a couple weeks. So it’s just good practice for that. Playing more than one match in a day is tough sometimes so it gets them ready for that.”

Lamar was the overall team winner of the match and this year area wide tennis champions!

Lamar Raider's tennis team wins the first Area Wide Tennis championship!
NCA won one girls double, two girls doubles and two boys doubles. West Lauderdale won a mix of events. Lamar won one boys single, one girls single, one boys double.

Lamar won 17 total matches, West Lauderdale won 16 total matches and NCA won 15 total matches.

