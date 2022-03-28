Funeral services for Fredy C. Reeves, 85, of Ward will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel in York at 10:00 A.M. with Chris Vaughan and Jimmy Dale Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Cokes Chapel Cemetery in Ward. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mr. Fredy passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born April 3, 1936, in Crestview, Florida to Jesse Rudolph Reeves and Vallie Helms Reeves.

Fredy was a forester for American Can for 25 years. He married his wife Ann Radcliffe in August of 1957, and they had three children, Randy, Dexter, and Carol Ann. Fredy moved his family to Ward in 1963, and established the Ward Volunteer Fire Department around 1980. He was an avid fireman and served as fire chief until his death. He also, served as a Gideon and was a layman for the United Methodist Church for many years. Fredy is going to be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Randy Reeves (Sandra), Dexter Reeves (Jill), and Carol Ann Dorman (Terry); grandchildren, Jessica Dimasi, Tommy Ward, Kristy Reeves-Moss, Andy Reeves, Megan Brewer, Melissa Brownlee, and Shannon Motley; great grandchildren, Kennidy Stockton, Camden Dimasi, Kendal Baker, Brady Brewer, Carli Dimasi, McKinley Brownlee, Palmer Brewer, Naomi Brewer, Alana Felton, McKoy Brownlee, Paxton Ward, Foley Moss, Evelyn Reeves, and Payton Motley; and brothers, Wayne Reeves and Johnny Reeves.

Preceded in death his parents, Jesse Rudolph Reeves and Vallie Reeves and wife, Ann Radcliffe Reeves; one sister and three brothers.

Pallbearers: Volunteer Fire Fighters and Sammy Christian

Honorary Pallbearers: Gideon Brothers.

