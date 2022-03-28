Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 has an update on a story we first reported in November 2021 about a local football coach.

A case brought against Kemper County head football coach and athletic director, Charles “Ray” Westerfield for sexual battery involving a student was no-true billed by a Kemper County grand jury last week.

That means the grand jury declined to indict him on the three counts presented and he will not be prosecuted.

