Advertisement

Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 has an update on a story we first reported in November 2021 about a local football coach.

A case brought against Kemper County head football coach and athletic director, Charles “Ray” Westerfield for sexual battery involving a student was no-true billed by a Kemper County grand jury last week.

That means the grand jury declined to indict him on the three counts presented and he will not be prosecuted.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
MHP: 2 Laurel women died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59
Two women killed in Jones County crash
Juanita Ward left her life as a WNBA player to be a pastor.
Leaving a life she loved for a life she is in love with; Juanita Ward goes from the big stage to the center stage
Illustration of the threat area for severe weather.
Severe weather expected later this week

Latest News

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest area Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Tax deal done, but budget is still incomplete at State Capitol
Southern Sky cultivation facility going up in Canton.
Construction moving full steam ahead on new medical marijuana plant in Canton
A local entrepreneur is tapping into the growing interest in ‘tiny homes’ to create a unique...
Unique RV park offers tiny ‘home away from home’