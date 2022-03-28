MEMA still compiling damage assessments, more severe weather coming

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to compile damage assessments related to Mar. 22 severe weather. As of Monday, the National Weather Service Jackson has confirmed 25 tornadoes swept across the state. Three injuries were reported to MEMA due to the storms (Clay, Copiah, and Holmes).

The agency has collected preliminary damage reports, which are subject to change. MEMA said sixteen counties have reported damage, with 252 homes affected. At this time, 22 are classified as destroyed, and 34 are considered to have major damage in Attala, Clay, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Smith, Warren, and Yazoo counties.

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362 UPDATED Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Closed Sundays



Another round of severe weather is expected Wednesday, Mar. 30. Tornadoes are likely.



MEMA is encouraging residents to:

• Monitor the forecast

• Have a disaster kit with at least 72 hours’ worth of non-perishable food and water

• Identify a safe place to go in case of a tornado

• Prepare for prolonged power outages

More tips can be found here.

