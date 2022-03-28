Advertisement

Miss. native wins first PGA Tour event

Chad Ramey
Chad Ramey(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chad Ramey won his first ever PGA Tour event this weekend, beating the competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic by one stroke.

Ramey, a tour rookie, is a Fulton, Mississippi, native and former Mississippi State Bulldog.

Despite trailing late, Ramey sank four straight birdies on holes 13-16 to take the lead. He closed with a 5-under 67.

“I think it will take maybe a day or two to sink in,” Ramey said in an interview with PGATour.com. “Everything’s pretty surreal, happening pretty fast, but I’m definitely excited.”

The win earned him a spot in the PGA Championship and 300 FedExCup points. He also took home a purse of $666,000.

