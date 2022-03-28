Advertisement

Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead

Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22.
Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a George County man missing for nearly a week has been found. Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being seen since the night before. A Silver Alert went out Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding Spicer. Family members said he had a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

Authorities say Spicer was found Sunday afternoon by a private citizen in a heavily wooded area just south of the Lucedale city limits. The citizen reportedly found Spicer on a watershed he owns, located near the Big Cedar Creek. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Spicer was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale, near his home on Mill Street Extension.

Over the last week, the community of George County came together to search for the missing man, using drones in the air and dogs on the ground to try and find Spicer. Lucedale Police, the George County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation all assisted in the search.

Sheriff Keith Havard and staff would like to thank the following agencies and entities for their generous contributions to the search efforts: Jackson County K-9; George County Search & Rescue; Lucedale Police Department; Mississippi Highway Patrol; and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Havard and staff would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those private citizens who gave of their time and resources to aid in the search.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2022

Latest News

Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Trinity Farms in Letohachee, Alabama.
Alabama farmers feeling impacts of inflation
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more...
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more for health care
The festival took place in 2021 but they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
City of Newton preparing for Loose Caboose Festival
Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting
Public hearing held on bill targeting private funding for elections