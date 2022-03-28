Missing 70-year-old George County man found dead

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a George County man missing for nearly a week has been found. Larry James Spicer, 70, was reported missing March 22 after not being seen since the night before. A Silver Alert went out Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding Spicer. Family members said he had a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

Authorities say Spicer was found Sunday afternoon by a private citizen in a heavily wooded area just south of the Lucedale city limits. The citizen reportedly found Spicer on a watershed he owns, located near the Big Cedar Creek. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Spicer was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 21 in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale, near his home on Mill Street Extension.

Over the last week, the community of George County came together to search for the missing man, using drones in the air and dogs on the ground to try and find Spicer. Lucedale Police, the George County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation all assisted in the search.

Sheriff Keith Havard and staff would like to thank the following agencies and entities for their generous contributions to the search efforts: Jackson County K-9; George County Search & Rescue; Lucedale Police Department; Mississippi Highway Patrol; and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Havard and staff would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those private citizens who gave of their time and resources to aid in the search.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

