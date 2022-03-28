Graveside services for Mr. Curtis R. Butler, Sr. will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in the Whynot Community, with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will immediately follow the graveside service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Curtis R. Butler, Sr., of Meridian, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Butler honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he worked as a surveyor for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, from which he retired after 35 years of employment. Mr. Butler enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sports.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barbara Butler; children, Curtis R. Butler, Jr. (Susie); Peewee Butler (Doris), and William H. Butler; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; brothers, Everett Butler and Leland Butler; sister, Rita Faye Butler; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis G. and Gladys Mae Ford Butler, and sisters, Evelyn Butler Snowden and Maejean Dearman.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Butler’s grandsons and great-grandsons.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

