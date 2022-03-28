Funeral services for Mr. Robert E. Corey will begin at 12:30 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Highland Baptist Church with the Reverends David Hopkins and Dr. Carl White officiating. Service Music will be provided by Mr. Greer Goldman, Mrs. Abby Calhoun, and Reverend Franklin Denham. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Corey, 86, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born in Meridian, MS to Lyle and Nema Corey and was a graduate of Meridian High School. He attended Mississippi State University before enlisting in the US Army, where he served in Korea. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Patsy Marshall, and together they spent over 64 years in wedded bliss. He went into business with the Marshall family running the greenhouses before operating his own greenhouse business for several years. In the early 1970′s Robert studied to earn his real estate license and began in real estate part-time; he later started Corey Realty in 1977. Together Bob Pigford and Robert Corey joined forces and founded Pigford & Corey Realtors in 1986. Robert had a successful real estate career spanning over 40 years. He served in various positions including President of the Meridian Board of Realtors and was awarded Realtor of the Year twice among many other accolades including being awarded the Realtor Emeritus Award.

Robert also was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church. He loved spending summers and weekends at Dalewood where he found lots of enjoyment teaching many family members and friends to water ski through the years.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Patsy Corey; their children, Janet Kincaid (Bobby), Brenda Shelton (Greg), Bob Corey (Kelly), Steve Corey (Paige), and Marsha Hodo (Pat). Grandchildren Marshall Kincaid (Heather), Kate Phillips (Preston), and Kendall Kincaid; Chris Shelton (Jean), Scott Shelton (Lauren), and Morgan McIllwain (Brandon); Rob Corey, Jim Corey, and Rebecca Leo (Ken); Zachary Corey (Katie) and Amanda Corey; Jack Hodo and Hayden Hodo. Great-grandchildren Henry Kincaid, Mason Kincaid, and Wiley Phillips. His brother, Lyle V. Corey, Jr. (Nell Rose); Sister- in- law, Paulette Corey, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Corey is preceded in death by his parents; his infant child; his brothers, Marion Corey (Nancy), Alfred Corey; and his sister, Rachel Hardee (Joel).

Memorials may be made in addition to floral offerings to Highland Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Corey’s grandsons.

The Corey family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Home Instead for their dedicated and loving service.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Corey family will receive guests from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, and also from 11:30 AM until 12:15PM Thursday, March 31, 2022 prior to funeral rites at the church.

