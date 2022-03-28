Advertisement

Mrs. Iva Lee Odom

Iva Lee Odom
Iva Lee Odom
Iva Lee Odom(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
Graveside services for Mrs. Iva Lee Odom will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Eric Mabbott officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Odom, 84, of Meridian, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at North Point Health & Rehab of Meridian.

Mrs. Iva Lee was a long time faithful member of Bailey Presbyterian Church where she attended for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her favorite title was “Nanny” given to her by her loving grandchildren. She loved puzzles and enjoyed word searches; she was a wonderful cook and enjoyed providing for her family. She was faithful steward of the Lord and could often be found reading her Bible.

Mrs. Iva Lee is survived by her Bobby Odom (Teresa) and Ricky Odom (Amy); grandchildren Robby Odom (Katie), Dustin Odom (Apryl), Haley Davis (Shaun), Raleigh Williams (Dan), and Shelley Creighton (Mack). Great-grandchildren, Callie Odom, Anderson Odom, Hope Davis, Jude Davis, Cooper Gordon, Nick Williams (Lechelle), Bowen Creighton, and Ellie Creighton, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Odom is preceded in death by her husband Charles Odom; her parents Robert Lee and Eula Mae White; her siblings, Liz Harper, Gary Ann Joyner, Jean Shelby, Buddy White, and Deborah White.

The Odom family suggests memorials be made as donation to the Bailey Presbyterian Church Mission Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

