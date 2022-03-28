Advertisement

Nice today, but severe storms are likely on Wednesday

Severe storms are likely on Wednesday
Severe storms are likely on Wednesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We had some beautiful outdoor weather this past weekend, and that trend continues for the start of this week. There will be lots of sunshine with above average highs in the low 80s. Similar weather is expected for Tuesday, but there will be an increase in cloud cover. Wednesday, expect more 80s for highs, but severe weather is also expected.

Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into our area, and showers & storms are expected ahead of it. Unfortunately, the risk for severe storms is looking more likely with this system...including the risk for tornadoes. The latest timing has storms moving into our area after 4PM with the most active weather between 7PM and 10PM. It’s important that you have plan for Wednesday PM in terms of where your safe place will be. If you live in a mobile home, designate the strong/sturdy structure that you’ll go to so that you can ride out the storms. Also, make sure that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts between 4PM and 11PM.

Aside from the storms, winds will be gusty regardless. Wind gusts over 30mph are expected...with the potential for gusts as high as 45mph. Use the next day or so to get any loose items out of your yard or to tie them down. Heavy rain will also be an element to this storm system with rainfall estimates of 1-2″ possible.

The cold front moves away from our area early Thursday, and the weather improves for your “end of week” plans. It’ll be cooler to end the week with highs in the low-mid 70s (which is seasonable). Another disturbance may impact the Gulf Coast states on Saturday, so a few showers are in our forecast to start the weekend. Dry weather & 70s are expected by Sunday.

