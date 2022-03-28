Advertisement

Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch

Southaven Police
Southaven Police(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a residence Thursday.

Officers say the newborn was found dead and asked for the public’s help in identifying the mother as they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Police have not released any information about how the newborn ended up on someone’s front porch. Additionally, police have not released any information on a specific address or neighborhood the child was found in.

Agape Child and Family Services Clinical Coordinator Brittney Ragin about area Safe Haven Laws, which provide options if a parent is looking to surrender a child.

“There are options,” said Ragin. “There are safe options even for minors that do not put them at risk. They are confidential even as minors. So again, as long as the baby is unharmed. It’s an option for mothers of all ages.”

In Mississippi, an infant up to three days old may be surrendered to an emergency medical service provider like a hospital with an emergency department, fire station or licensed adoption agency.

“Some place like Agape Child and Family Services,” said Ragin. “Even after the baby is born, they can call us and no charge them they can have their baby place in a temporary home or they work on the adoption plan or if they want they can even choose a family their child’s placed with.”

Mississippi’s law also states parents can give up an infant anonymously.

This is the second abandoned baby police have found dead in the Mid-South this month.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Memphis Police found a newborn wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road back on March 6th. Police say the baby appeared to be full term. That case is still under investigation.

