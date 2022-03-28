Advertisement

Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.

According to CrimeStoppers, a dollar-store employee was making a night deposit at the Trustmark ATM on Highway-16 back on January 2, when a man wearing a mask and holding a gun demanded money.

The robber then took off running with the money.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 601-355-TIPS. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

You could get a reward of up to $2500.00.

