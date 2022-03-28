Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.

According to CrimeStoppers, a dollar-store employee was making a night deposit at the Trustmark ATM on Highway-16 back on January 2, when a man wearing a mask and holding a gun demanded money.

On January 02, 2022, at around 2041 hours, The Carthage Police Department received a call from a Dollar Tree employee... Posted by Central MS CrimeStoppers on Sunday, March 27, 2022

The robber then took off running with the money.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 601-355-TIPS. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

You could get a reward of up to $2500.00.

