Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

