Advertisement

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in a McDonald's. (KPHO, KTVK, PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom before an infant was found dead. Investigators are calling her a person of interest.(Source: Phoenix Police Department, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Log truck wrecks on Hwy. 11/80
Log truck wrecks in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21,...
Last capsule containing moon sample from Apollo 17 mission opened 50 years later
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him