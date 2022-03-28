Advertisement

The Queen of Basketball: Documentary on Miss. legend wins Oscar

Lusia Harris-Stewart
Lusia Harris-Stewart(Delta State University)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris, won the Academy Award for best short documentary at the 2022 Oscars.

Harris was a star basketball player for Delta State and is the only woman to be drafted into the NBA.

However, she declined the chance to play against men.

“I just thought it was a publicity stunt,” she said in the documentary. “And I felt like I didn’t think I was good enough.”

Affectionately known as “Legendary Lucy,” Harris averaged 25.9 points and 14.4 rebounds a game at DSU, almost 30 years before the Women’s National Basketball Association existed.

Harris died earlier this year at the age of 66.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2022

Latest News

Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Trinity Farms in Letohachee, Alabama.
Alabama farmers feeling impacts of inflation
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more...
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more for health care
The festival took place in 2021 but they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
City of Newton preparing for Loose Caboose Festival
Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting
Public hearing held on bill targeting private funding for elections