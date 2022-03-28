Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging wind & tornadoes Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible on Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes will impact our area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storm Timing

Our newest forecast data show storms arriving on Wednesday between 4 PM and 7 PM. The line of storms will track from west to east across our area. The storms will exit east of Highway 43 between 9 PM and midnight. Timing has been trending earlier, and further adjustment in the timing is possible.

Storm Impact

The line of storms itself is the primary severe weather threat. It will bring mainly damaging winds over 60 mph. A few tornadoes can form within that line of storms, too. If any supercell thunderstorms form ahead of the line of storms, they can produce tornadoes. Storms will also produce frequent lightning.

Rainfall amounts can be as high as 2 to 3 inches. Localized flash flooding is possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 60s through midnight. Low clouds and patchy fog could develop by sunrise. The low temperature will be near 55 degrees. Tuesday will start with that patchy fog, but we’ll quickly become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm to the low-to-mid 70s by midday. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

