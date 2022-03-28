Advertisement

Trooper will not face charges in Wilkinson County shooting

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they're is investigating an officer-involved...
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they're is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Depot Street in Woodville, Miss. on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.(Viewer Submitted)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney general Lynn Fitch’s office says a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was justified in shooting a person in December.

The shooting happened in Woodville after troopers chased down a suspect before both parties fired shots.

The suspect was wounded by the trooper’s gunfire, officials say.

Due to state law, the investigation was automatically passed over to the attorney general’s office.

However, charges have been filed against the person who was shot by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also pursuing charges,

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2022

Latest News

Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Trinity Farms in Letohachee, Alabama.
Alabama farmers feeling impacts of inflation
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more...
Contract dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC could leave tens of thousands paying more for health care
The festival took place in 2021 but they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
City of Newton preparing for Loose Caboose Festival
Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting
Public hearing held on bill targeting private funding for elections