Unique RV park offers tiny ‘home away from home’

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving across the country in a van, camping in a tent, and staying in a hotel are all ways of enjoying vacation time. But how about spending time in a real home away from home? A local entrepreneur is tapping into the growing interest in ‘tiny homes’ to create a unique way to get away from it all, without sacrificing the comforts of home.

The owner of Pearl River RV and Tiny Home Park said she wanted to bring something new for people to experience. Owner, Hermalinda Shirley, said that she wanted to bring something new to the people in Philadelphia.

“I retired in January 2021 from an I.T. career for 30 years. I felt like I needed another project. I’m not from Mississippi. I’m from Texas so I do have an idea about RV parks, some of the nicer ones. I felt like that was something that we needed here in Mississippi and Philadelphia,” said Shirley.

The park has 45 RV lots for campers and ten tiny homes that come with a refrigerator, microwave and even a stove, all that you would have at your own home.

Shirley said the park is already piquing people’s interest when they drive by.

“I think people are pretty excited. They are very curious. It is interesting to see how much space is in such a tiny home,” said Shirley.

The park is located at 242 Martin Road near the Golden Moon Resort. The park is surrounded by many activities like the Dancing Rabbit Golf Course and a water park. Shirley’s brother-in-law said this park is convenient for golfers.

“Me personally, I like to golf. I like to have a home away from home. You go to a cabin, you go to a state park, you don’t have that luxury. You go to a hotel, and you don’t have that luxury. I don’t have to walk down the hall at a hotel. I walk right out to the front porch to get in my car and go play golf,” said William Shirley, who gave us a walk-through of a tiny home.

“Washer and dryer just like you will have at home. Full bath just like you will have at home,” he said as he pointed out the features. “A home away from home. All the amenities that you will have at home. It is your personal space just like your home is your personal space. I am hoping they get the feeling when they come to Pearl River RV and Tiny Home Park that it’s homely.”

The owner of the park said she encourages people to create something that will impact people.

“I hope as a woman that people understand that this is a huge project. If you think you can’t do it, you can. This is an amazing project. I am loving the outcome. The people are awesome to work with on the reservation. I used all local vendors. This has been a great experience,” said Shirley.

The tiny homes are around 400 square feet, with a porch, kitchen and just enough space for a family of four.

The park will be open to the public April 1st. You may visit their website for more information https://www.pearlriverrv.com/.

