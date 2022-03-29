City of Newton preparing for Loose Caboose Festival

Newton, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Newton is once again gearing up for their annual Loose Caboose Festival.

The festival happens every year in April and brings out a large crowd.

There will be a 5k run, a car and motorcycle show, and a carnival.

The festival took place in 2021 but they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

This year roughly 130 vendors are expected to be set up during the festival.

We have anything you can think of. We have vendors coming from all states. We have local vendors and we have local businesses that will participate as well.

