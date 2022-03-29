City of Newton preparing for Loose Caboose Festival
Looking forward to big turn out this year
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Newton, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Newton is once again gearing up for their annual Loose Caboose Festival.
The festival happens every year in April and brings out a large crowd.
There will be a 5k run, a car and motorcycle show, and a carnival.
The festival took place in 2021 but they are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
This year roughly 130 vendors are expected to be set up during the festival.
