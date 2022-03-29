Advertisement

Crimenet 03_28_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Stephanie M. Jenkins.

Jenkins is a 35-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been convicted of the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Jenkins can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

