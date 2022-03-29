Dangerous weather is expected for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A line of storms will march across the South between today and Wednesday ahead of a cold front. We’re expecting the storms to move into our area mainly after 4PM with the highest severe risk between 5pm - 9pm . Damaging wind gusts over 70mph are likely, and this could lead to tornado-like damage. Plus, tornadoes are also possible...including strong tornadoes (EF2 or higher).

Aside from the damaging wind potential, winds will be gusty even before the storms move in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wednesday since sustained winds will range from 20-30mph and wind gusts will be over 40mph. This, alone, could lead to downed tree limbs and possible power outages, plus it’ll make driving difficult. Make sure to bring inside anything that could blow around today before the storms move in for Wednesday. Once the storms move out, the weather will greatly improve to end the week.

Thankfully, the weather will be nice for today. It’ll be a great day for getting prepared for Wednesday’s threatening weather. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s. More 80s are expected ahead of Wednesday’s cold front, then it cools into the seasonable 70s to end the week.

This weekend, there could be a broad low pressure area that slides across the N. Gulf Coast. This may swing a few showers across our area (mainly along & south of I-20) for Saturday. Otherwise, it’ll be nice this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 70s both days.

Next week starts of with nice weather.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.