Destructive winds, tornadoes possible from Wednesday severe thunderstorms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A significant severe weather episode will impact all of Mississippi and nearly all of Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storm Impact

A line of severe thunderstorms will track across the Deep South, crossing the Mississippi River just after midday and tracking east across our area during the late afternoon and evening hours. The severe thunderstorms can bring destructive wind over 75 mph and tornadoes, some of which may be at least EF-2 in intensity.

Storm Timing

The storms will arrive in our area between 4 PM and 7 PM. They will exit our area, crossing to the east of Highway 43, between 9 PM and midnight.

Rainfall Amounts

Storms will also bring heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected. Localized flash flooding is possible. Rivers will also rise for a few days after the rain ends as rainwater runoff into the rivers swells many of the river to flood levels.

Windy Away From Storms, Too

Wind will be strong even away from the storms for much of the day. Wind will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Things To Remember

Power outages are possible. Remember to have multiple ways to get weather information. Also remember social media is not a good source for severe weather information. Social media algorithms often do not show you posts for a year or more after the posts are made. Also, have ways to get information that don’t involve your cell phone or internet. If cell service and internet are taken out by the weather, you’ll be without an information source.

Tonight & Tomorrow Before The Storms

Tonight will become mostly cloudy, and wind will increase. The low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with severe thunderstorms capable of producing destructive wind, tornadoes, and flooding rainfall. The high temperature before the storms arrive will be near 85 degrees.

