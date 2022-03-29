Advertisement

Grant awarded for Ala. prison drug rehab program

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $582,287 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a...
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $582,287 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a program aimed at helping inmates overcome drug addictions.(Source: MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $582,287 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a program aimed at helping inmates overcome drug addictions.

The grant will pay drug counselors and program specialists to conduct a six-month program at seven prisons to help inmates break substance abuse habits. The volunteer program combines counseling, education and drug testing.

The grant for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment course come from the U.S. Department of Justice and is administered in Alabama by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Gov. Ivey notified John Hamm, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping
Juanita Ward left her life as a WNBA player to be a pastor.
Leaving a life she loved for a life she is in love with; Juanita Ward goes from the big stage to the center stage
Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme...
Sen. Tuberville meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP...
Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up