Grant awarded for Ala. prison drug rehab program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $582,287 grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a program aimed at helping inmates overcome drug addictions.
The grant will pay drug counselors and program specialists to conduct a six-month program at seven prisons to help inmates break substance abuse habits. The volunteer program combines counseling, education and drug testing.
The grant for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment course come from the U.S. Department of Justice and is administered in Alabama by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Gov. Ivey notified John Hamm, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, that the grant had been approved.
ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
