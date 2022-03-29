Kathy Marie Davidson Cates

Funeral services for Kathy Cates will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Brad Sliger officiating. Burial will be at Snell Church of God. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Kathy Cates, age 73, of Snell, MS passed away on March 27, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Cates was born in Meridian, MS and graduated from Clarkdale High School. She worked at Waters International alongside her husband for more than 30 years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping on the river. Her family will dearly miss her loving and caring spirit.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Ronnie Cates; sons Timmy Cates (Angela) and Michael Cates (Angela). Grandchildren Holli Cates (Cody), Kaleigh Cates Graham (Josh), Matthew Cates and Amber Cates; great-grandchildren, Braxton Boyd and Blaine Graham; sisters, Betty Jean Reynolds and Mary Ann Harris; brother-in-law, Binky Cates (Donna) and sister-in-law, Lynn Cates Lang Story (Michael).

She was proceeded in death by her parents Homer and Sadie Davidson, her son, Keith Cates, and her brother, Gerald Davidson.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Cates, Michael Cates, Matthew Cates, Nick Kinney, Scott Campbell, and Josh Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton Boyd and Blaine Graham.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721