Locals react to Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Progress has been moving forward on the $500,000 Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project. Several people living nearby say they are not happy and have serious concerns. Some said they haven’t seen people use the trail and are calling it a bad investment.

This trail is meant for cyclists, runners and people who want to walk. But some residents said it’s a waste.

“It is s a colossal waste of money. They are better off paving the streets than what they are doing here. All that is, is a trail for robberies,” said Kenneth Overby.

Jerry Cole watched the trail as it was paved 4 months ago. He said he has not seen anyone using it.

“No one is using it. In the future, they might, when it’s summertime. When it’s summertime, they probably will use it. Right now, it is not doing anything,” said Cole.

The bike trail is a 2-phase project. Phase 1 is a 1-mile track running between 29th Avenue and Grand Avenue. Overby also said he thinks people will not take advantage of the trail.

“I don’t believe people will be using it at all. (Why?) Well, the smell of the creek, the robbery factor, and you are right behind the projects,” said Overby.

Overby gave his ideas of where the money for this project would have been better spent.

“I think they could have paved something like B Street or one of these roads that are torn up. It is a colossal waste of money because that money would have been better spent paving streets than it is putting in a trail that is going to be nothing but a robbery trail,” said Overby.

We reached out to Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt, who said he has no update on the project at this time.

