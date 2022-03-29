Mississippi Senate approves redistricting map

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Senate has approved a new legislative redistricting map, which the leadership said secures 36 strong Republican seats moving into the 2023 election cycle.

A news release from the state Senate states four of the Senate’s 52 seats that elected Democrats in the past 10 years now solidly favor conservatives.

Redistricting is required by law every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census numbers. The Mississippi Senate’s map was last redrawn in 2012.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Senator Dean Kirby and members of the committee in the redistricting process on the Senate side. The outcome of Senator Kirby’s hard work is a fair Senate map providing a conservative majority reflective of the Mississippi citizenry.”

In August, the committee held nine public hearings across the state. View the map below.

