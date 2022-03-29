Mississippi Senate approves redistricting map
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Senate has approved a new legislative redistricting map, which the leadership said secures 36 strong Republican seats moving into the 2023 election cycle.
A news release from the state Senate states four of the Senate’s 52 seats that elected Democrats in the past 10 years now solidly favor conservatives.
Redistricting is required by law every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census numbers. The Mississippi Senate’s map was last redrawn in 2012.
In August, the committee held nine public hearings across the state. View the map below.
