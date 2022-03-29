Mississippi Veterans Affairs commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Veterans Affairs celebrated National Vietnam Veterans Day and commemorated the Vietnam War at the Mississippi State Capitol Tuesday. Several Vietnam War Veterans were recognized, including Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, Transportation Commissioner Tom King, Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons (not pictured), State Rep. Manly Barton, State Rep. Mac Huddleston and former MSVA board member, Mendal Kemp.

More than nine million American heroes served in America’s armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, with approximately 2.7 million serving in Vietnam. Of that number, an estimated 227,000 soldiers were from Mississippi. Six hundred sixty-eight people from Mississippi died in service, giving their lives in the name of freedom. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 20 Mississippians are still considered Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

“National Vietnam Veterans Day gives all Americans an opportunity to thank and honor those Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. We lose nearly 500 Vietnam Veterans every day. It’s important to honor these brave men and women who served and sacrificed before the opportunity passes.”

This year marks the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The commemoration period was initiated in 2015 and ends in 2025, directly corresponding to each year between 1965-1975, the inclusive dates United States combat troops were deployed in Vietnam. By Presidential Proclamation, the Vietnam War Commemoration will run through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, MDOT Transportation Commissioner - Southern District, Tom King, MDOT Transportation Commissioner - Central District, Willie Simmons (not pictured), State Representative Manly Barton, State Representative Mac Huddleston (not pictured), MSVA Executive Director Stacey Pickering and former MSVA board member, Mendal Kemp. (Mississippi Veterans Affairs)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.